Content delivery network (CDN) and video streaming solutions provider Broadpeak has completed what it says are the first successful inter-cache user mobility tests based on its Cache Orchestrator technology including automatic cache instance deployment and termination and edge cache relocation.





Video-service-aware, Kubernetes-based, 100% virtualised, and configurable through a standardised API, Broadpeak's Cache Orchestrator is designed to offer a dynamic CDN solution for cache allocation on 5G networks, enabling CDN capacity to be instantiated where and when required, without being permanently mobilised. The result is said to be improved quality of experience (QoE) and minimised content delivery costs.



Cache Orchestrator also automatically reallocates video sessions when instances shift around, and their configurations are constantly fine-tuned through a centralised process based on real-time usage analytics collected at every tier of the system. CDN instances are deployed as orchestrated containers, in PoPs, or at the edge for better granularity and deep caching. This feature is intended to enable video service providers to mobilise infrastructure resources where they are most needed in the network.



"The key to delivering the best video experience over mobile networks is to bring content as close as possible to the end user. We are very excited to have accomplished the first phase of our Cache Orchestrator trial, aimed at optimising further the quality of experience on every screen," explained Broadpeak CEO Jacques Le Mancq. "With the completion of this first phase, we are one step further in bringing the most exceptional video QoE to mobile devices and for fixed wireless access users."

Broadpeak is already working on the next phase of Cache Orchestrator, which will focus on testing the solution based on the 5G edge-related standardisation, expanding the dynamic placement and mobility use cases, enhancing the QoE mechanisms via alternative and hybrid multi-access edge computing environments. Broadpeak has also partnered with research institute b<>com to provide a mobile network and multi-access edge computing platform.