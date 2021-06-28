TV data and omni screen measurement provider Samba TV has announced two key appointments based in the UK to drive growth and strengthen the company’s global partnerships with TV brands.

It has appointed David Barker (pictured top) as senior vice-president of global commercial partnerships. Barker’s focus is to spearhead Samba TV’s commercial growth in international markets as well as to lead the global team created to deepen Samba TV relationships with the world’s largest advertising groups.

Barker commented: “It’s been an exciting year for Samba TV and for advertisers in CTV, with our team leaning into advertiser appetite for discovering CTV’s potential to reach an increasingly fragmented audience. As audience preferences evolve in these markets, it is imperative for the advertising industry to future-proof its targeting, measurement, and analytics capabilities to maximise the performance of advertising across channels.”

Samba has also appointed Dan Conneally as vice president of agency solutions UK. He brings more than 15 years’ experience in managing agency relationships, plus experience in building successful strategies across brand segments and global markets.