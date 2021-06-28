SPI/FilmBox and Telekom Romania have renewed and expanded their long-standing partnership to make brands that are already offered through the operator's Telekom services available to subscribers for an additional three years.

The new deal will add SPI’s Fast&FunBox and FilmBox Stars to the mix. Both will be available across all of Telekom Romania’s distribution networks.

Tamas Fülöp, regional director of operations at SPI International, commented: “We are delighted to build on our existing and long-standing partnership with Telekom Romania to continue to bring SPI’s truly versatile and entertaining brands to a wide audience through their distribution networks.”

The new deal makes Fast&FunBox, which offers programming dedicated to adrenaline sports, and FilmBox Stars, which broadcasts award-winning movies, available to Telekom Romania subscribers across all of their distribution networks.

Andreas Elsner, chief commercial officer, residential segment, Telekom Romania, commented: “We are always looking to offer our customers quality TV content and as varied as possible, to please all family members, especially in this difficult period in which the time spent in front of the TV has increased. The extension of the collaboration with SPI represents the proof of our commitment. We hope that the content broadcast through the new channels that enter Telekom’s grid will quickly reach the hearts of sports fans and lovers of internationally awarded films.”