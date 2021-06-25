Despite the realistic fears of operators that domestic infrastructures would encounter performance problems after Covid lockdowns, UK householders feel networks have cope well but, says a study from EY, there is a disconnect between what connectivity providers offer and what customers need.
The survey of 2,500 UK consumers conducted in January 2021 shows that the appetite for a consistent connection aligns with perceptions that broadband reliability declined during the pandemic. It found that while 66% of households believe network operators have coped well during the Covid-19 pandemic, 29% had experienced a reduction in broadband reliability during the Covid-19 pandemic with urban and family households having been most exposed to lockdown connectivity problems, reflecting said EY the shift to home working and the increased network load in larger households. This figure rose to 46% in households with children aged up to 11 years.
Nearly three-fifths (58%) of UK households believe broadband reliability is more important than speed – the latter typically cited by providers as a service differentiator – and nearly half (47%) did not regard upgrading to higher-speed packages as worth the cost. Meanwhile, 29% said that they did not understand what broadband speed meant in practice.
Ultimately, most households wanted broadband basics to work well, but traditional bundle concepts were found to be under threat. Only 13% of households cited the availability of premium content as a top consideration when evaluating broadband packages. Younger households (25-34-year-olds) in particular did see the advantages of buying broadband and TV from the same supplier (43%), and only 41% of all households feel they get value for money from TV and content that they purchase from their broadband provider.
“While combined broadband and TV bundles are a mainstay of the market, some households are questioning how much they benefit from these types of package,” commented EY Global Telecommunications lead analyst Adrian Baschnonga. “Providers should heed these warning signs to ensure that they deliver convenience and value across all elements of the bundle.”
