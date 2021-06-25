Digital platform security specialist Irdeto has teamed up with global addressable solutions company INVIDI Technologies to roll out a ready-to-deploy integrated technology for pay-TV operators.

Every set-top box containing Irdeto’s broadcast middleware technology will become instantly addressable, allowing marketers to insert the right ads to targeted audiences, via INVIDI’s cloud-based Edge platform.

INVIDI and Irdeto will provide the required operator support for both the technology deployment and business process workflows for maximum revenue benefits.

INVIDI senior vice president, emerging markets, Prasad Sanagavarapu commented: “For advertisers and buyers, INVIDI provides a unified view of the audience. For sellers and publishers, this integrated solution yields the quickest route for bringing their inventory to the market.”

Added Shane McCarthy, COO of video entertainment at Irdeto: “At a time when operators face challenges brought by the changing consumer viewing behaviours, targeted advertising offers them a potential for a significant new revenue stream. Our unique pay-tv operator heritage enables us to understand the challenges they face today and the opportunities tomorrow brings; and we are excited to be working with some of our key customers on the integration of the new easy-to-launch solution.”