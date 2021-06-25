With more than three million subscribers, the AIS OTT platform delivers both VOD content and 200 live channels to audiences across the country.

Superior storage capacity, performance and reliability were a key part of the company’s requirements. This is said to have led it to deploy ATEME’s NEA-DVR, a flexible and scalable cloud-ready solution with embedded distributed storage (EDS). The hyper-convergent storage system and cluster architecture will ensure AIS scales up its streaming or storage capacity when needed, to meet growing demand and enable continued subscriber growth.

Other benefits include enabling the storage of large amounts of video at minimal cost and unlimited recordings to AIS viewers, on any screen including smartphones, tablets, personal computers and set-top boxes.

With dual-site architecture, NEA-DVR is deployed in two different AIS locations and improves the availability and resilience of the system.

Visut Assawanonthawong, head of VAS-IPTV operation & planning unit, AIS, commented: “With ATEME’s state-of-the art technology now in place, we are able to deliver both live and VOD content to our audiences on any device to ensure we remain Thailand’s biggest telco. The Just-in-Time packaging offers us a range of benefits, including reduced bandwidth costs and storage requirements without compromising our delivered services.”

Alexandre Arnodin, VP Delivery Solutions, ATEME, added: “Our unique storage solution is a key differentiator from competitors, improving storage density and performance, compared to NAS, leading to OPEX and rack space savings. With our next generation OTT delivery technology, AIS is now confident that it can scale in line with its growing subscriber base and continue to provide both current and prospective customers with high-quality viewing experiences.”