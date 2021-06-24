Aiming to enable partners to build apps and integrations on top of their own platform, global video advertising management technology provider Peach has released a developer API designed to automate the integration of ad metadata and video assets via public links.
Operating across over 100 countries worldwide, Peach technology sees use within advertising industry workflows, replacing manual tasks with automated processes, offering efficiency, visibility and security and providing an end-to-end, collaborative platform for sourcing and distributing content that simplifies video ad distribution across linear and digital channels. It allows assets to be tracked, quality assured and guarantees all ads arrive at their destinations in perfect condition. The new API allows files to be quality checked and distributed to broadcasters and platforms.
“There's still far too much manual re-entry of campaign metadata and media plan info — and too much downloading and uploading of files between systems. We want to solve this, so you can focus on more creative or strategic aspects,” said Doug Conely, chief product and technology officer at Peach.
“We want to modernise the whole ad ecosystem — reducing the manual work and reducing errors. The Peach Developer API is a key part in making this happen. We can’t wait to get it into our client’s hands and see what can be created with it.”
