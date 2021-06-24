Just as the national team scrapped its way into the knock out stages of Euro 2020, Portugal’s leading pay-TV service MEO has made major investment into its media processing and delivery solutions to reduce the end-to-end video latency of its live streaming content.
MEO says that by deploying its MediaKind technology it can deliver its premium live football coverage with significantly reduced latency, meaningfully improving the viewing experience for all customers watching via Android TV devices.
The pre-integrated low latency solution is designed to enable broadcasters and operators to deliver live content to consumers using adaptive bit rate ABR technology for OTT or streaming services. The latest enhancements to the processing and delivery portfolio include features which enable an evolution to Common Media Application Format (CMAF) delivery along with HTTP 1.1 Chunked Transfer Encoding (CTE) for MPEG-DASH. These are said to reduce significantly the minimum size of a delivered segment down to an individual chunk to allow for this much reduced latency.
MEO recently deployed the MediaKind solution to deliver low-latency coverage of the UEFA Champions League final on 29 May 2021. Commenting on the deployment, José Pedro Nascimento, engineering and operations director, Altice Portugal, said: “For live events such as football, low latency is crucial to ensure that TV viewers can enjoy all the action first hand, being the first to celebrate the goals scored by their favourite teams. Working with MediaKind enables us to continually enhance live sports content delivery such as the recent UEFA Champions League final.”
