South Asian streaming service ZEE5 has launched in the US, targeting both the South Asian diaspora and mainstream audiences.

ZEE5 sees the US launch as a very significant moment. It added that  bringing the on-demand service to the US was "so much" more than just providing the South Asian diaspora in the country with an entertainment platform through which they can access a  library of stories. Instead, it regards the launch as a cultural bridge, providing a real-time connect between users and their families as they get to watch the same content across continents.

"We’ve had a long association of over two decades with this market, bringing our viewers here the best of Indian entertainment through our channels," said Amit Goenka, president, digital businesses and platforms, ZEE Entertainment

With ZEE5, we now look to offer both these audiences and the younger demographic access to a much wider choice of premium content with our Originals, digital premieres and more, on any screen of their choice and with a completely personalised viewing experience.”

