NBCUniversal and Amazon have announced that Peacock will launch on Amazon Fire TV and Fire tablets in the US effective immediately, providing on-demand movies and shows, as well as live news and sports programming.

Maggie McLean Suniewick, president, business development and partnerships, direct-to-consumer, NBCUniversal Digital Enterprises, commented: “We aim to make Peacock as widely available as possible, so we’re excited to bring the service to millions more people who stream on Fire TV and Fire tablets. Amazon customers will find amazing content to stream this summer on Peacock from the Tokyo Olympics to The Boss Baby: Family Business.”

In addition to adding Peacock to Fire TV and Fire tablets, NBCUniversal and Amazon have reached a distribution agreement for NBCUniversal’s network apps, which include NBC, Bravo, NBC News, NBC Sports and Telemundo.

Matt Bond, chairman, content distribution, NBCUniversal, said: “We look forward to building on our existing partnership with Fire TV’s millions of customers and offering them Peacock’s undeniable line-up of original, library and film content. This marks another great step in reaching audiences everywhere with the breadth of NBCUniversal’s full entertainment, film, Hispanic, news and sports portfolio.”

The Peacock app will be compatible with the entire Fire TV product line-up including Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Stick Lite, and Fire TV smart TV. Full Alexa title integration will roll out later this year.