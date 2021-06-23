In a coup for its on-demand and linear TV outlets, the BBC has acquired The Watch from BBC Studios, a high-concept drama inspired by characters created by Sir Terry Pratchett, and is bringing it to BBC iPlayer as a box set and also for BBC Two.
The 8x45’ series follows an unlikely group, The City Watch, who are forced to find the guts to save the world, surprising even themselves in the process. The series pits trolls, werewolves, wizards and other improbable heroes against an evil plot to resurrect a great dragon which would lead to the destruction of life as they know it.
From lead writer and executive producer Simon Allen, the series – described as modern and inclusive - is inspired by characters created by Sir Terry Pratchett, including the captain of The City Watch Sam Vimes (Richard Dormer), the last scion of nobility Lady Sybil Ramkin (Lara Rossi), the naïve but heroic Carrot (Adam Hugill), the mysterious Angua (Marama Corlett) and the ingenious forensics expert Cheery (Jo Eaton-Kent) together with The Watch’s own idiosyncratic depiction of Death (voiced by Wendell Pierce).
The cast for the series also includes British Independent Film Award winner, Samuel Adewunmi (The Last Tree) as Carcer Dun, Bianca Simone Mannie (Homeland) as Wonse, Matt Berry (What We Do In The Shadows) as Wayne, a magical speaking sword, Anna Chancellor (Pennyworth) as Lord Vetinari, James Fleet (Outlander) as The Archchancellor, Ingrid Oliver (Doctor Who) as Doctor Cruces, Ruth Madeley (Years and Years) as Throat, Paul Kaye (After Life) as Inigo Skimmer and Hakeem Kae-Kazim (Dynasty) as Captain John Keel.
The Watch is a BBC America original series acquired from BBC Programme Acquisition. It is executive produced by Hilary Salmon (Luther), Ben Donald (The Mallorca Files) and Richard Stokes (Broadchurch) for BBC Studios, Rob Wilkins (Good Omens) for Narrativia, Simon Allen (Das Boot) and Craig Viveiros (The War of the Worlds). Johann Knobel (Shameless) is series producer of The Watch, and Simon Rogers (Doctor Foster) is production designer.
The eight-part series will be available to watch on iPlayer from 1 July and will be broadcast on BBC Two at a later date.
