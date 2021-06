The VOS 360 platform will see use in providing instant scaling of the live 24/7 channels and keeping costs low through usage-based pricing. Harmonic says that its cloud-based recovery service provides Telefónica Spain with total reliability with a DevOps team assembled to ensure services are always available for subscribers.The VOS360 SaaS also provides scaling, enabling Telefónica Spain to secure the entire channel line-up or just a single channel for the duration of a premium event. Based on a pay-per-use business model, Harmonic's service is activated on-demand, providing the operator with the ability to pay for services as needed.“Viewers today expect flawless video streaming. To ensure solid service continuity, we needed a reliable, cost-effective and flexible solution,” said Eugenio Lojo, head of transmission and conditional access, Telefónica Spain . "Rather than recreating our physical infrastructure at a backup location, we successfully replicated the configuration on the cloud…This redundant service is not only cost-saving, it's also flexible and ensures our ability to test new channels and deliver short-term events as our video streaming service evolves.”