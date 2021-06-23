Spanish incumbent telco Telefónica Spain has deployed Harmonic's VOS 360 streaming platform to replicate the entire infrastructure for its Movistar+ platform in the cloud, providing what is seen as reliable and flexible resources optimisation and disaster recovery.
The VOS 360 platform will see use in providing instant scaling of the live 24/7 channels and keeping costs low through usage-based pricing. Harmonic says that its cloud-based recovery service provides Telefónica Spain with total reliability with a DevOps team assembled to ensure services are always available for subscribers.
The VOS360 SaaS also provides scaling, enabling Telefónica Spain to secure the entire channel line-up or just a single channel for the duration of a premium event. Based on a pay-per-use business model, Harmonic's service is activated on-demand, providing the operator with the ability to pay for services as needed.
“Viewers today expect flawless video streaming. To ensure solid service continuity, we needed a reliable, cost-effective and flexible solution,” said Eugenio Lojo, head of transmission and conditional access, Telefónica Spain. "Rather than recreating our physical infrastructure at a backup location, we successfully replicated the configuration on the cloud…This redundant service is not only cost-saving, it's also flexible and ensures our ability to test new channels and deliver short-term events as our video streaming service evolves.”
