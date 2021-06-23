The mixed fortunes of the England and Scotland football teams in their final group games in the Euro 2020 were witnessed by huge audiences in both countries and both on-air and digital.
ITV's exclusive coverage of England’s final group game against the Czechs and Scotland's loss to Croatia across ITV in England and Scottish commercial broadcaster STV drew a peak of 17.7 million across TV and all devices as England won a place in the Euro 2020 last 16 and Scotland bowed out following defeat to Croatia. There were 5.3 million streams across ITV Hub and STV Player last night for both final group stage games.
The figures follow ITV’s 20 million peak on Friday night for England and Scotland’s draw in the biggest Euro 2020 audience so far. That game was the most-watched football match since ITV's exclusive coverage of England's World Cup semi-final against Croatia in 2018 drew a total of 27.5 million viewers.
Scotland’s Euro 2020 spirited defeat against a very talented Croatia team may have disappointed a nation, but the on-demand service of the nation’s leading commercial broadcaster, STV Player, was a winner off the pitch as the match gave it its most-watched live event ever and its biggest viewing day of all time.
The full broadcast Luka Modrić inspired 3-1 victory for the Croatian team drew almost three quarters of a million STV Player streams (743,000) in total with the match itself drawing 406,000 streams. This became STV Player’s most-watched live event since its launch in 2009 – breaking the previous record that was set just last Friday when Scotland’s Euro 2020 clash with England was streamed 380,000 times.
STV’s linear broadcast of the game drew a massive audience, attracting an average audience of 1.6 million, with a peak of 1.718 million. Scotland’s goalless draw with England on 18 June secured STV its highest peak audience since records began with 1.938 million.
STV delivered its own coverage for both games, which were presented by STV Sport’s Raman Bhardwaj, Sheelagh McLaren and Stefani Dailly. The Croatian game featured insight and analysis from Gordon Strachan, Stuart McCall, Kenny McLean and Gemma Fay.
“We’re thrilled to have broken two new records for STV Player, with Scotland v Croatia being the biggest-watched live event and yesterday being our biggest ever viewing day,” remarked Richard Williams, managing director of digital at STV. “We’re so proud of the national team and are delighted to have delivered a fantastic viewing performance for the match both on-air and on digital.”