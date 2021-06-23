 SPI/FilmBox and M SAT Cable sign deal for Bulgarian distribution | Deals | News | Rapid TV News
Global media company SPI International has inked a deal with Bulgarian cable TV operator M SAT Cable for 11 products from its portfolio.
Channels include premium movie brands FilmBox Extra and FilmBox Stars, plus DocuBox, Gametoon and FashionBox. These will be available to all M SAT Cable subscribers on both the provider’s linear service and its recently launched IPTV service, M SAT Cable PRO.

Murat Muratoglu, head of distribution at SPI International, commented: “It gives us great pleasure to provide additional windows of curated content to help expand the entertainment offerings of our partner M SAT with this brand-new deal. We are delighted to be able to bring programming that’s relevant to all kinds of different tastes and needs; ranging from movies and series to content devoted to sports, documentaries, lifestyle and more.”

SPI’s FilmBox Extra offers a selection of blockbuster hits and award-winning movies; FilmBox Stars and FilmBox broadcast Hollywood movies, evergreens, plus popular series and premiere titles.

The deal also includes: FilmBox Arthouse, which brings world cinema classics from directors such as Hitchcock, Kurosawa and Fellini; FunBox UHD, 100% premium native UHD programming dedicated to entertainment and lifestyle programming; Gametoon, which is dedicated gaming content created by gaming and eSports enthusiasts; FightBox, which broadcasts combat sports live events and multi-discipline MMA coverage from all over the world; Fast&FunBox offers programming dedicated to adrenaline sports; DocuBox delivers a collection of award-winning documentaries about different cultures; FashionBox provides content on fashion and style trends; and 360 TuneBox presents new music every week with emerging artists.

