The newly formed partnership between video transport firm Dejero and cloud video platform Dazzl to simplify cloud-based live production has seen the delivery of its first projects with coverage of the Dynastar X3 Courchevel Triathlon 2021 and the Torgon Trail 2021 by French TV station TV8 Mont-Blanc.
The events are challenging high-profile alpine races and the broadcast saw a combination of Dejero’s contribution technology and Dazzl’s cloud-native live production capabilities was key to ensuring live broadcast coverage in a complex network environment across the Swiss-French border.
“Dazzl and Dejero have an excellent synergy and can link up in seconds and connect to any other type of source, such as drones and phones,” explained Pierre Boucaud, president of TV8 Mont-Blanc. “Combining Dazzl and Dejero eliminates the need for a traditional control room with a lot of wiring and installation. The combination makes it possible for broadcasters to deliver a quality livestream with a lot of possibilities, including very welcome network stability. Our live footage was watched by more than 100,000 people over a combination of digital and linear platforms, so this weekend was a real success for us.”
Each race lasted around six hours and encompassed a mix of different physical challenges across various alpine landscapes, in a region that is notorious for fluctuating network coverage by both French and Swiss telecom providers. With connectivity provided by a Dejero EnGo 260 mobile transmitter, along with Dazzl’s mobile apps, TV8 Mont-Blanc said it was able to navigate this challenge with viewers able to each event over numerous platforms.
Dejero’s cloud server allowed Dazzl to stream video to web and mobile devices, simplifying the task of publishing live or recorded video streams in multiple formats to the web and mobile devices. In addition, its Smart Blending Technology aggregated multiple networks into a single service, allowing for the transmission of live video with latency as low as 0.8 seconds.
Footage of both events was delivered via a mix of sources to capture all types of action, including drones, Lumix GH5 cameras, an iPad filming a TV set, smartphones running the Dazzl application along the race, and low-latency Dejero EnGo mobile transmitter technology connecting to Dazzl via a Dejero Cloud Server. These sources were streamed over RTMP to the Dazzl cloud server for use by the TV8 Mont-Blanc producer. Three live streams were created, two high-quality and one low quality, for distribution over Vimeo, YouTube and TV8 Mont-Blanc’s linear TV channel.
“The Dejero system provided the delivery of stable footage, at the level of the finish line in particular, switching seamlessly from French to Swiss networks depending on availability,” added Boucaud. “Despite the fact we were filming in France, the EnGo worked perfectly on the Swiss networks too, with three of the six SIM cards integrated. It is completely stable and guarantees live streaming everywhere without any problem. I’m deeply convinced we need this tool for everyday live streaming integrated in our working process.”
