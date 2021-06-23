Hot on the heels of bolstering its broadcast business with the acquisition of Australia’s Mediacloud, Telstra Broadcast Services (TBS) is turning its attention to expanding in the US with the launch of a new broadcast operations centre (BOC) in Pittsburgh.
The centre is part of an expanded partnership with PSSI Global Services and will enable TBS to add US-based managed services including operations, monitoring, bookings and technical services to its overall Telstra Global Media Network (GMN) offerings and complement existing broadcast operations facilities in London, Hong Kong and Sydney.
Supporting ongoing work to deliver content worldwide, Telstra’s new BOC is intended to enable opportunities for high-profile broadcast programming, including major sporting and entertainment events, to reach new audiences and expand viewership into more international markets. It will support live and recorded broadcast transmissions of news, sports and entertainment content, as well as digital broadcasting and IP video delivery and features a 24/7 facility with a master control room (MCR) for monitoring, bookings, trouble-shooting and delivering connections to major broadcast customers and global teleports.
Telstra also believes that PSSI’s experience in live event management and transmission, and familiarity with the US sports and entertainment market makes PSSI an ideal fit to support Telstra’s delivery of content originating and terminating in North America. The additional services handled through the PSSI facility are seen as helping ensure smooth operations during events with PSSI also handling frame rate conversions, encoding, decoding and uplink/downlinks of US content.
“There is immense global demand for North American content, and the new BOC allows Telstra Broadcast Services to offer North American content providers superior technology and access to international audiences in Europe, Asia and Australia,” said Adam Day, head of enterprise, technology and broadcast sales, Telstra, commenting on the opening of the new facility. “The ability to provide our North American customers with a local operational presence and 24/7 master control room capabilities will provide them a world-class experience and is key to managing their content delivery to Europe and Asia Pacific. We believe our partnership with PSSI will reap benefits for content creators and content consumers on a global scale.”
“This initiative represents a significant expansion of the work we’ve been doing together for years,” added Jason Land, vice president, strategic television at PSSI. “Our event-based approach is the foundation for adding another layer of support and reliability to Telstra’s broadcast business, while allowing PSSI to leverage the global GMN network as an ‘in-house’ solution for our customers.”
