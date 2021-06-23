Edge computing for video specialist Videon has raised $7.3 million in Series A funding, led by Voyager Capital, allowing it to expand its senior leadership, engineering, marketing, and sales teams with Rob Green joining as CEO to drive expansion plans and build new partnerships.

Videon enables users to process video at source while combining built-in functions running on its local video compute platform with additional features from the cloud. Its broadcast-quality, ultra-low latency live video solutions are used in sports, news, emergency services and houses of worship across 19 countries.

The funding round was led by Voyager Capital, with participation from Arnold Venture Group and technology executive, investor and former Adobe Systems CEO Bruce Chizen.

Todd Erdley, founder, chairman, and president at Videon, said: “We’re on a mission to revolutionise the live video streaming market by putting the power of live video processing at the source. Our unique technology enables anyone to produce and deliver broadcast-quality video from anywhere to anywhere. With live video being so integral to all our lives, now’s the time to make this technology available to everyone.

“The funding will enable us to go to the next level in our growth. We are excited to have Rob Green on board as the new Videon CEO. His extensive experience in building strategy for fast-growth technology companies will be a major catalyst for Videon.”

Green (pictured) added: “I’m excited to be the CEO of a company that has achieved so many breakthrough moments in video innovation. With live video growing exponentially, our new investment comes at exactly the right time. We will leverage the company’s unrivalled expertise, vision and knowhow to enable more people to take advantage of the full potential of live streaming. We’re on a growth journey and this investment will enable us to further cement our pioneering position in the market.”