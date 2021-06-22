One of the UK’s leading television facilities, MediaCityUK-based dock10, is celebrating the return to its fold of leading UK broadcaster Channel 4 is to pilot a number of entertainment shows.
dock10 studios and specialist post production services are used to make popular TV shows – such as drama Happy Valley, prime-time spectacular The Voice, iconic children’s favourite Blue Peter and the sports fan’s essential Match of the Day - to commercials and corporate videos for leading brands.
The broadcaster has booked studio space in autumn 2021 following a run-through programme in 2020 which Channel 4 head of entertainment Phil Harris introduced to develop ideas in an affordable and sustainable way from a range of independent production companies from around the country.
As part of the initiative, the broadcaster tested seven primetime quiz ideas in a short window at dock10 last year with two ideas being commissioned for full series. One of them, Quizness, fronted by comedian Tom Allen (pictured) and produced by CPL Productions, was also recently filmed at dock10.
Following the success of the debut piloting scheme, the broadcaster is funding another series of run-throughs at dock10, focused on panel shows. The non-TX testers are designed to be slicker than an office run-through but cheaper and simpler to make than a traditional full pilot.
“As part of our commitment to the future of the industry, we’re always happy to help broadcasters and production companies get pilots and sizzle tapes made,” commented Andy Waters, head of studios at dock10. “We love to support up and coming talent and new programme ideas.”
