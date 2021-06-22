Sky Studios, the pan-Europe production and development arm of pay-TV provider Sky has announced a multi-title development deal with production and distribution company Noah Media Group.
The firm has been behind a number of award-winning and critically-acclaimed sports feature documentaries including Steve McQueen: The Man & Le Mans, the theatrical documentary about the Hollywood star’s quest to make the ultimate racing movie (Official Selection, Cannes Film Festival 2015); and Finding Jack Charlton – the deeply personal documentary portrait of one of football’s most cherished heroes, which was launched in late 2020 in partnership with the BBC and Virgin Media Ireland. The film detailed Jack’s previously undocumented dementia diagnosis.
Noah is also responsible for producing and distributing The Edge - the theatrically released story of the England Test Cricket team; Bobby Robson: More Than a Manager, winner of 2018’s SJA best TV/Film documentary award. Noah is currently in production with Arsène Wenger: Invincible, the upcoming definitive documentary of the former Arsenal manager who changed the landscape of the English Premier League in the late 1990s and beyond.
The partnership will see the award-winning Noah team - which includes filmmaker Gabriel Clarke and director/producer Torquil Jones - co-produce an exclusive slate of feature documentaries and series across a range of topics, several of which will be rooted in sport. Projects are expected to target Sky’s factual channels across Europe and viewers around the world with Sky’s sister company, NBCUniversal, taking a first-look option for global distribution.
The first collaboration between Noah Media Group and Sky Studios is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.
“This is the first time Noah has entered into a multi-film partnership and is a hugely exciting next step for the company,” commented Noah Media Group CEO John McKenna. “We are thrilled to be working with a partner of the reputation of Sky Studios and to be in the company of their other notable international production partners; to have Sky Studios recognise the standards of our films to date is a huge testament to our filmmaking team.”
Sky Studios director of factual, Barnaby Shingleton added: “Working with our factual commissioning teams in the UK, Italy and Germany, we’re excited to bring new documentaries from Noah Media Group to our 23.4 million customers across Europe and to viewers around the world. Noah are uniquely placed in the market, creating premium documentaries that capture the zeitgeist and bring a fresh perspective to untold stories.”
Noah is also responsible for producing and distributing The Edge - the theatrically released story of the England Test Cricket team; Bobby Robson: More Than a Manager, winner of 2018’s SJA best TV/Film documentary award. Noah is currently in production with Arsène Wenger: Invincible, the upcoming definitive documentary of the former Arsenal manager who changed the landscape of the English Premier League in the late 1990s and beyond.
The partnership will see the award-winning Noah team - which includes filmmaker Gabriel Clarke and director/producer Torquil Jones - co-produce an exclusive slate of feature documentaries and series across a range of topics, several of which will be rooted in sport. Projects are expected to target Sky’s factual channels across Europe and viewers around the world with Sky’s sister company, NBCUniversal, taking a first-look option for global distribution.
The first collaboration between Noah Media Group and Sky Studios is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.
“This is the first time Noah has entered into a multi-film partnership and is a hugely exciting next step for the company,” commented Noah Media Group CEO John McKenna. “We are thrilled to be working with a partner of the reputation of Sky Studios and to be in the company of their other notable international production partners; to have Sky Studios recognise the standards of our films to date is a huge testament to our filmmaking team.”
Sky Studios director of factual, Barnaby Shingleton added: “Working with our factual commissioning teams in the UK, Italy and Germany, we’re excited to bring new documentaries from Noah Media Group to our 23.4 million customers across Europe and to viewers around the world. Noah are uniquely placed in the market, creating premium documentaries that capture the zeitgeist and bring a fresh perspective to untold stories.”