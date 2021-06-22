Days after inking two global online content deals, multicultural focused entertainment company Fuse Media has announced the beta launch of new streaming service Fuse+, designed to empower and motivate young adults through inspiring content and inclusive representation.
Fuse+ is its parent company’s sixth brand – and fourth to launch this year – and is said to have been curated with “purpose-driven, binge-able shows featuring new voices and colourful stories that celebrate, motivate and elevate.” It will be stacked with original series, docs and films that Fuse says are designed to shift positively viewers’ perspectives and unite the unique cultures that its says make up a blended America.
Available immediately on Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV, Fuse+ will have its full, official launch later in 2021, including on more connected TV (CTV) platforms and mobile devices, and featuring exclusive original content targeting what the company says has been a hitherto underserved, multicultural millennial and Gen Z audience.
The service’s more than 500 hours of original Fuse programming will offer exclusive content, extended versions of new series and day-and-date linear premieres, including Shine True in which mentors and role models help a non-binary or trans person explore their inner identity and passions; Like, Share Dimelo, an unfiltered talk series exploring trending topics regarding Latinx and millennial issues; and Sex Sells which celebrates sex-focused businesses while helping to normalise the topic of sex.
Other series include every episode of Big Freedia: Queen of Bounce, Big Freedia Bounces Back, T-Pain’s School of Business, and Made From Scratch (with guests including Ally Brooke, Miguel, Trippie Redd, A$AP Ferg - pictured). Additionally, the Emmy, Imagen and Peabody award-winning Fuse Docs and popular Fuse Films series will be represented on Fuse+, showcasing an independent and inclusive array of filmmakers and talent in front of and behind the camera.
“As the only entertainment brand that hands the mic to our audience, Fuse+ is uniquely positioned as a brand created and curated by, and for, a young, diverse viewer that craves representation in what they stream,” said Fuse Media CEO, Miguel Roggero commenting on the launch. “It is disappointing that in 2021, people of colour still struggle to find enough programming that reflects their cultures and communities -- especially with so many streaming options available today. As a Latino-owned entertainment company, it’s our mission to fill this void by connecting our audience with authentic content that will empower and inspire.”
