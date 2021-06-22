Just ahead of its UK premiere on BBC One in the UK, independent distributor All3Media International has signed a host of new deals for the latest instalment of detective drama Baptiste.
Written and created by Harry Williams and Jack Williams for Two Brothers Pictures - the scripted drama producer behind hits such as Fleabag, Liar, Cheat and upcoming BBC dramas Angela Black and The Tourist - Baptiste is produced in association with All3Media International.
Following a first season set in Amsterdam, the second season will see Tchéky Karyo (The Missing) reprise his role as retired detective Julien Baptiste for a new case set in Budapest. BAFTA winner and Primetime Emmy nominee Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve, Fleabag) joins the cast, while BAFTA nominee Anastasia Hille (Keeping Faith, The Fear) returns as Celia Baptiste.
In season two, after enduring a horrific personal tragedy, retired detective Julien Baptiste (Karyo) has pushed his wife Celia (Hille) away and is looking for any distraction to consume him. So when the whole family of British Ambassador Emma Chambers (Shaw) disappears whilst on a skiing holiday in the Hungarian mountains, Baptiste immerses himself into Emma’s world, committed to finding her husband and two sons. As the case turns into something far more brutal and desperate, Baptiste must navigate a police force he doesn’t trust and unrelenting media who are hungry for information on such a high-profile international case, Baptiste’s most complex yet.
All3Media International has now sold Baptiste to more than 180 territories across five continents including US, Europe, Asia Pacific and Africa. Broadcast partners for the new series include Masterpiece in North America, Tohokushinsha in Japan, Sky (New Zealand) as well as a pan-territory deal with Starz covering German speaking Europe, French Speaking Europe, Italian speaking Europe, Latin America, French Dom Tom, BBC Studios ANZ for Australia and BBC Studios Asia for BBC First, BBC’s premium drama SVOD service. Multiple European broadcasters have recently acquired the acclaimed detective drama including TV+ (Turkey), DR (Denmark), Seznam TV (Czech Republic) and VRT (Belgium), CMore (Scandinavia), TV4 (Sweden), Canal+ (Poland) and Disney+ (Portugal).
Commenting on the new deals, Maartje Horchner, EVP content at All3Media International said: “It is fantastic to see so many broadcasters continuing their commitment to Baptiste as we await delivery of the much-anticipated second season. Since his debut as the insightful but stubborn investigator Julien Baptiste in Two Brothers Pictures’ The Missing, Tchéky Karyo has created an iconic, complex character who has enthralled audiences around the world. With the equally mesmerising Fiona Shaw joining the cast and a new twist-laden investigation devised by acclaimed writers Harry and Jack Williams, season two promises to offer another masterclass in gripping detective drama.”
