As part of its plans for both international growth and the development of its creative team to secure what it says is ambitious future factual commissioning from the UK nations, indigenous Welsh indie Wildflame Productions has appointed Llinos Griffin-Williams as its new creative director.
A Bafta-winning executive producer, Griffin-Williams joined Wildflame in 2018 as executive producer, factual and international co-productions to spearhead the company’s move into international content development and exec produce a slate of factual shows for both domestic and global broadcasters. Her appointment as creative director follows a raft of international commissions, UK network successes, as well as securing a substantial slate of content for Welsh broadcaster S4C. In her new role, Griffin-Williams will lead the company’s push to expand Wildflame’s engagement with SVODs and broadcasters worldwide as well as building upon their existing success with UK networks.
Griffin-Williams was also executive producer of Channel 5’s new peak-time travelogue Wonderful Wales With Michael Ball, broadcast this summer. She has also developed and executive produced Wildflame’s slate of international co-productions, with their most recent being Yellowstone Supervolcano: American Doomsday, the company’s first commission for Discovery+, which will be broadcast on 24 June.
“In a relatively short space of time, Llinos has helped us transform our relationships with SVODs and global platforms. Her work has already resulted in high-profile projects for Discovery+, Smithsonian Channel/ViacomCBS and Science Channel. She has not only forged new relationships with global broadcasters, but also expertly navigated the editorial and technical challenges which high-profile productions and co-productions inevitably bring,” said Wildflame Productions CEO Paul Islwyn Thomas commenting on the appointment.
“Wildflame has the opportunity to really accelerate our growth in this area. We know that we have the right approach, the right ‘can do’ attitude to make ambitious international commissions work and, just as importantly, have the right production management and business affairs infrastructure in place. That, coupled with Llinos’ determination and creative flair, puts us in an extremely strong - and very exciting - position.”
Griffin-Williams remarked that she was “thrilled” to have the new role. Overseeing the expansion of the company’s work with British and international partners is an incredibly exciting proposition.” She added: “Stand-out factual programming is in huge demand on both sides of the Atlantic. Wildflame’s outstanding factual expertise, coupled with its position as one of the UK’s leading nations’ indies, means it’s perfectly placed to make the most of all the global market offers. Closer to home our ambitions are to build on the success we’re having on Network, as we continue to develop our factual slate for UK broadcasters, offering an exciting variety of factual content. I’m also hugely proud of my Welsh and Welsh language roots and see the immense value in the content we make for BBC Wales and S4C.”
Griffin-Williams was also executive producer of Channel 5’s new peak-time travelogue Wonderful Wales With Michael Ball, broadcast this summer. She has also developed and executive produced Wildflame’s slate of international co-productions, with their most recent being Yellowstone Supervolcano: American Doomsday, the company’s first commission for Discovery+, which will be broadcast on 24 June.
“In a relatively short space of time, Llinos has helped us transform our relationships with SVODs and global platforms. Her work has already resulted in high-profile projects for Discovery+, Smithsonian Channel/ViacomCBS and Science Channel. She has not only forged new relationships with global broadcasters, but also expertly navigated the editorial and technical challenges which high-profile productions and co-productions inevitably bring,” said Wildflame Productions CEO Paul Islwyn Thomas commenting on the appointment.
“Wildflame has the opportunity to really accelerate our growth in this area. We know that we have the right approach, the right ‘can do’ attitude to make ambitious international commissions work and, just as importantly, have the right production management and business affairs infrastructure in place. That, coupled with Llinos’ determination and creative flair, puts us in an extremely strong - and very exciting - position.”
Griffin-Williams remarked that she was “thrilled” to have the new role. Overseeing the expansion of the company’s work with British and international partners is an incredibly exciting proposition.” She added: “Stand-out factual programming is in huge demand on both sides of the Atlantic. Wildflame’s outstanding factual expertise, coupled with its position as one of the UK’s leading nations’ indies, means it’s perfectly placed to make the most of all the global market offers. Closer to home our ambitions are to build on the success we’re having on Network, as we continue to develop our factual slate for UK broadcasters, offering an exciting variety of factual content. I’m also hugely proud of my Welsh and Welsh language roots and see the immense value in the content we make for BBC Wales and S4C.”