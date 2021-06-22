Redbox Entertainment has picked up the North American distribution rights to The Last Son, starring Sam Worthington, Colson Baker, Thomas Jane, and Heather Graham.

Set in the Sierra Nevada in the late 19th century, The Last Son centres on Isaac LeMay (Worthington), a murderous outlaw cursed by a prophecy, hunting down his offspring to prevent his own murder before targeting his son Cal (Baker). With bounty hunters and the enigmatic US Officer Solomon (Jane) on their tail, all are set on a collision course toward a brutal game of cat-and-mouse. The Last Son was filmed in Montana late last year and is currently in post-production.

Galen Smith, CEO of Redbox, said: “With an outstanding ensemble cast, talented director, and an incredible story, we’re excited to be a part of this stellar production.”

The Last Son will be released simultaneously in theatres and widely available on demand later this year. The Last Son is part of the Redbox Entertainment slate of original content.

“We are pleased to be partnering with Redbox on the release of the picture; they have been a part of The Last Son team since the beginning,” added Andre Relis, CEO of VMI Worldwide.