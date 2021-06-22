 Redbox acquires The Last Son | Deals | News | Rapid TV News
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our privacy policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them. [Close]

Details

Redbox Entertainment has picked up the North American distribution rights to The Last Son, starring Sam Worthington, Colson Baker, Thomas Jane, and Heather Graham. 

image001 10Set in the Sierra Nevada in the late 19th century, The Last Son centres on Isaac LeMay (Worthington), a murderous outlaw cursed by a prophecy, hunting down his offspring to prevent his own murder before targeting his son Cal (Baker). With bounty hunters and the enigmatic US Officer Solomon (Jane) on their tail, all are set on a collision course toward a brutal game of cat-and-mouse. The Last Son was filmed in Montana late last year and is currently in post-production.

Galen Smith, CEO of Redbox, said: “With an outstanding ensemble cast, talented director, and an incredible story, we’re excited to be a part of this stellar production.”

The Last Son will be released simultaneously in theatres and widely available on demand later this year. The Last Son is part of the Redbox Entertainment slate of original content.

“We are pleased to be partnering with Redbox on the release of the picture; they have been a part of The Last Son team since the beginning,” added Andre Relis, CEO of VMI Worldwide

Verizon
Synamedia
Qligent - Vision Intelligent
Molotov
STN - Global Media Distribution
AJA Video

latest whitepapers

Most recent in Deals