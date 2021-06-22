Presumed Guilty, starring Garance Thenault, centres on Lola, who is invited for a job interview in an unfamiliar town in the wild coastline of Brittany in France. But things go from odd to strange when she shows up for her interview and learns it was never scheduled. It gets more mysterious when Lola notices people keep staring at her. The answer is in the local papers: exactly 22 years ago to the day, a woman named Manon was murdered there, leaving a terrible mark on the region.



Written by Franck Ollivier and directed by Grégory Ecale, the family saga uses the location to convey an authentic mysterious look and feel. Beta Film has also picked up French thriller series Island of Thirty Coffins, also set in Brittany.



Produced by Episode Productions for France 3, the cast of Presumed Guilty also includes Pierre-Yves Bon and Aurelie Vaneck, among others. Beta Film is handling international distribution.

Richard Berkowitz, producer at Episode Productions, commented: “Presumed Guilty is a suspenseful and riveting thriller miniseries. It follows Lola, an attractive yet lonely 25-year-old woman, on the hunt of her mother’s killer. Filmed along the magnificent coastline of Brittany, Presumed Guilty is a stunning achievement in sharp directing and powerful acting. Opening as a gripping thriller, it unfolds as an intense murder mystery, to unravel as a compelling and emotional family drama, filled with passion, love and human soul. Lola’s journey will take the viewers deep into the seemingly perfect but actually shattered lives of an upscale family, and fiercely reveal its heart-wrenching, dark secret.”

Added Jérôme Vincendon, EVP international sales & acquisitions – French-speaking Europe, at Beta Film: “We are very pleased to be working for the first time with Episode Productions on Presumed Guilty. And more generally to work with the JLA group. We hope to make the series known internationally.

“We intend to intensify our co-operation with the French producers, who are doing a great job, in financing and distributing programmes. We want to use our skills and our long-term experience in international distribution to support, expose and sell the French projects.”