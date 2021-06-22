 Masked Singer UK to perform on GameTV | Deals | News | Rapid TV News
GameTV has acquired the exclusive Canadian broadcasting rights to season two of the music series The Masked Singer UK, marking the debut in Canada for the British edition of the global franchise.

masked singerHosted by Joel Dommett, with a judging panel including Rita Ora, Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan, the series puts the spotlight on 12 mystery celebrities in a guessing game to find out who is behind the mask.

The Masked Singer UK was acquired by Abacus Media Rights and based on the original South Korean format The King Of Mask Singer, created by MBC.

Anthony Cicione, general manager of GameTV, said: “Since its debut in 2015, The Masked Singer franchise has transformed into a massive hit, captivating audiences across the globe. Now, for the first time, Canadian viewers will be able to enjoy all of the fun, performances, and costumes of The Masked Singer UK when the series’ second season debuts exclusively on GameTV this summer. We have already had great success with our second window airing of The Masked Singer US so we are anticipating and hoping that our viewers will watch and loves this version as well.”

GameTV is Canada’s leading destination for game shows and entertainment, airing the most game shows in the country along with a variety of reality-based series, movies and documentaries.

