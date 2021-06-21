In the latest of a series of deals for the new Stan Original and Spectrum Originals co-production by Every Cloud Productions and Balloon Entertainment, independent distributor All3Media International has signed up for thriller Eden.
Eden unfolds in an idyllic coastal town, where the disappearance of a young woman triggers a devastating chain of events, exposing the dark heart of this supposed paradise. As long-buried secrets are dragged into the open, lives and deeds intersect over one fractured summer and its aftermath.
The series was shot in and around the Northern Rivers region of New South Wales and is led by Australian up-and-comers BeBe Bettencourt (The Dry) and Sophie Wilde (Bird), alongside stars Keiynan Lonsdale (The Flash), Cody Fern (American Horror Story), TV Week Gold Logie Award winner Samuel Johnson (Molly) and Christopher James Baker (True Detective). This complex, multi-generational tale also stars Australian favourites Rachael Blake (Cleverman), Leeanna Walsman (Penguin Bloom), Simon Lyndon (Mystery Road) and Maggie Kirkpatrick (Sando, The Letdown).
Series’ creator and Sundance Award winner Vanessa Gazy (Highway) leads an all-female writing team, including Jess Brittain (Clique), Anya Beyersdorf (Shakespeare Now), Clare Sladden (Freudian Slip) and Penelope Chai (Other People’s Problems). The series is made in collaboration with Every Cloud Productions’ Fiona Eagger and Deb Cox and Balloon Entertainment, produced by Fiona McConaghy (The Gloaming) and directed by John Curran (Bloom), Mirrah Foulkes (Judy & Punch) and Peter Andrikidis (Janet King). All eight episodes of the series are shot by cinematographer Geoffrey Hall (Bloom).
The series is distributed internationally by All3Media International which co-financed the programme. The series has received major production investment from Screen Australia in association with Screen NSW.
Eden launched in Australia in June 2021 as a Stan Original series and will be available for US audiences on Spectrum Originals from 12 July. Broadcasters in France and Scandinavia have already secured the series. Canal+ will launch the new series in France, whilst CMore has secured rights in a pan territory deal covering Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden. Sky has also acquired the series for New Zealand.
Commenting on the deal, Deb Cox, co-founder and creative director of Every Cloud Productions, said “Fiona and I are thrilled to showcase locations we love with a sophisticated story that speaks to diverse audiences regardless of culture or language and we feel the creative alchemy – combining the best of our local talent with the insight of our various overseas partners and broadcasters – has produced an exciting international series.”
Maartje Horchner, EVP content at All3Media International, added, “It is brilliant to already have such quality partners on board ahead of Eden’s launch, and we are excited to know other deals are in negotiation. With its stunning setting, talented and diverse young cast, and consistently compelling storytelling from Vanessa Gazy and an all-female writing team, we are certain other territories will soon be tempted by Eden.”
Dave Evans, executive producer for Balloon Entertainment remarked: "We've loved working on this, our first international co-production – an eerie, unique mystery set in an extraordinary place with a phenomenal cast and crew. It's been a wild pleasure working with our Australian partners Every Cloud and All3Media International to bring the brilliant Vanessa Gazy's first television series to fruition with a team of writers bursting with talent and originality.”
