In the first format deal secured for the hit factual series created and produced by Skyhigh TV, independent international distributor Lineup Industries has acquired Where Does the Money Go for global distribution and made a first sale to Kable 1 in Germany.
Launched in autumn 2020 with a timeslot-winning performance from the Netherland’s NPO1, which has just commissioned a second season, Where Does the Money Go follows four different families across the wealth spectrum, from the very wealthy who own several luxury cars to a family living month-to-month trying to make ends meet. With the audience having complete insight into their accounts and spending, each family sets itself goals as to what they need to budget with the aim to end the month with a set amount left. Will they make it?
In Germany, the services will be produced by Tresor. Commenting on the show and its aims, Tresor managing director Axel Kühn said: “For years the whole TV industry is looking for the next big idea in factual entertainment. Talking about money is one of the remaining big taboos and Where Does the Money Go, or Über Geld spricht man doch in German, has found a clever way to look at people's income and expenses and turned this into a fascinating format. We believe that this format can be the next big thing.”
Ed Louwerse, co-founder of Lineup Industries, added: “Where Does the Money Go offers both a uniquely personal insight into how people manage their money, and compelling viewing as the spending habits of those who have cash to spare are highlighted against those who need to budget more carefully. The issue of money has been largely unexplored in factual television but remains an intriguing topic for global audiences who will be able to gain a sneak peek into the financial lives of other people.”
