Recently launched social media streaming service Palm TV is claiming to have captured the attention of audiences with influencer podcasts and live TV shows and has racked up an audience of over 20 million people.





The brainchild of African marketing and tech media entrepreneur Patrick Palmi, Palm TV aims to showcase leading African influencers connecting with their fans through trending content and an insider look into their lives. Prior to Palm TV, Palmi founded digital agency Justpalm.



Palm TV is claimed to be the first streaming service that combines the “true power” of social media, influencer marketing and social commerce, empowering small businesses across the African continent to start getting onto a bigger influential online television platform, advertise and sell their products at a much more affordable price point than traditional TV.



A unique selling point of the live stream is said to be its shoppable capabilities which allows small businesses to list their products and viewers to purchase outfits, food and drinks that influential hosts and guests have during the show. In addition, Palm TV also streams live on all social media platforms simultaneously, on roadside digital billboards as well as on smart TVs in public transport, taxi ranks, golf clubs, clinics and hospitals concurrently to reach and engage with wider audiences.



On a mission to influence the world and become the first African streaming service to be listed in a global stock market,



“We believe that our streaming service is a central content place for African influencer TV content that can drive true social change and social commerce together globally,” said Palmi. “We aim to grow the number of influential figures on our platform (actors/ actresses, business moguls, politicians, young artists, sportsmen, etc) to have true conversations with our global community that changes the African narrative and unlock the true potential of our content.”



Looking to expand the service through strategic local partnerships across three key global markets namely the USA, Europe and Asia, Palmi said the company was pleased to have also partnered with French company



“Global e-commerce companies such as Alibaba have proven that live commerce is a new way that shoppers want to engage with and buy online,” Palmi added. “Caast.tv is confident that live commerce will bring more visibility, conversions and a better customer experience for brands and e-merchants in South Africa. They trust us to be their ideal partner to organise great live shows to make sure brands stand out and sell better through this channel.” The brainchild of African marketing and tech media entrepreneur Patrick Palmi, Palm TV aims to showcase leading African influencers connecting with their fans through trending content and an insider look into their lives. Prior to Palm TV, Palmi founded digital agency Justpalm.Palm TV is claimed to be the first streaming service that combines the “true power” of social media, influencer marketing and social commerce, empowering small businesses across the African continent to start getting onto a bigger influential online television platform, advertise and sell their products at a much more affordable price point than traditional TV.A unique selling point of the live stream is said to be its shoppable capabilities which allows small businesses to list their products and viewers to purchase outfits, food and drinks that influential hosts and guests have during the show. In addition, Palm TV also streams live on all social media platforms simultaneously, on roadside digital billboards as well as on smart TVs in public transport, taxi ranks, golf clubs, clinics and hospitals concurrently to reach and engage with wider audiences.On a mission to influence the world and become the first African streaming service to be listed in a global stock market, Palm TV currently produces over ten live interactive and engaging TV programmes per week with an incredible line up of media personalities and social media sensations. The aim is to grow programming to a 24-hour live channel.“We believe that our streaming service is a central content place for African influencer TV content that can drive true social change and social commerce together globally,” said Palmi. “We aim to grow the number of influential figures on our platform (actors/ actresses, business moguls, politicians, young artists, sportsmen, etc) to have true conversations with our global community that changes the African narrative and unlock the true potential of our content.”Looking to expand the service through strategic local partnerships across three key global markets namely the USA, Europe and Asia, Palmi said the company was pleased to have also partnered with French company Caast.tv to bring the first live video shopping in Africa.“Global e-commerce companies such as Alibaba have proven that live commerce is a new way that shoppers want to engage with and buy online,” Palmi added. “Caast.tv is confident that live commerce will bring more visibility, conversions and a better customer experience for brands and e-merchants in South Africa. They trust us to be their ideal partner to organise great live shows to make sure brands stand out and sell better through this channel.”