The late May addition of 30 original series starring major talent like Kevin Hart, Anna Kendrick, Jennifer Lopez and others has fuelled strong engagement on the Roku Channel reaching an estimated 70 million people as of the end of the company’s first financial quarter.
The online video firm said that in the two weeks following the launch of Roku Originals, from 20 May 2021 to 3 June , a record number of unique accounts streamed The Roku Channel. Furthermore, the top ten most watched programmes on The Roku Channel were all Roku Originals in this two-week period. In addition to driving broader discovery of The Roku Channel, Roku Originals saw deep engagement. In the first two weeks, more than one in three users of The Roku Channel streamed a Roku Originals series - with users streaming over nine episodes on average.
The Roku Channel licenses and distributes content from more than 175 partners and is the home of free and premium entertainment on the Roku platform. In addition to Roku devices, The Roku Channel is available on Web, iOS and Android devices, Amazon Fire TV and select Samsung TVs and can be accessed internationally in the US, Canada and the UK. Roku expects to release an additional 45 Roku Originals this year to complement The Roku Channel’s expansive library of over 40,000 free movies and television programs and more than 190 live linear channels already offered to viewers.
In April 2021 the company revealed that it was resurrecting content from the doomed Quibi mobile video brand under the Roku Originals banner , and also announced the first renewal of a former Quibi series, Laugh Out Loud’s Die Hart which will return as Die Harter.
“We always believed Roku Originals would perform exceptionally well as free, ad -supported entertainment on The Roku Channel,” commented Rob Holmes, Roku’s vice president of programming. “The first two weeks have surpassed our expectations, with millions of people streaming Roku Originals, and provided a further demonstration of The Roku Channel flywheel, with great content driving record engagement that’s appealing to advertisers seeking to reach the streaming audience. The Roku Channel has grown to become a leader in free streaming entertainment. The momentum around Roku Originals demonstrates not only our ability to acquire great content for The Roku Channel, but to connect that content with the right audience at scale.”
