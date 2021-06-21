ITV has launched new daytime series, Bling, to be hosted by fashion and lifestyle expert Gok Wan.

The Twofour and Possessed co-production (20 x 60’) will look at the world of jewellery and beyond; from buying and selling to making and fixing eye-catching pieces, figurines and more.

The show will have its own Bling store, a one-stop shop with four distinct counters, one dedicated to each process, with experts on hand to guide, advise and get the best deals.

Customers will be looking to buy jewellery, sell hidden gems, fix much-loved family treasures, and create bespoke items. The show will also get competitive as the experts are ready to pounce on a colleague’s customer if a piece catches their eye.

Wan said: "Jewellery can mean so much more than simply being just an accessory. And figurines, timepieces and delicate heirlooms often carry a special significance. I can't wait to see some beautiful bling and delve into the stories that really make it sparkle."

Added Rachel Innes-Lumsden, director of programmes, Twofour West: “We're delighted to be making this new sparkly series for ITV Daytime. Gok Wan will be the perfect glittering host as he helps customers buy the perfect piece or sell their gold as well as unpacking the emotion behind our family treasures."

Matt Floyd, Head of Development for Possessed, commented: "Coming out of lockdown, Brits will be desperate to get out and get their bling on; whether it's bedazzling an old party dress, fixing a favourite bracelet or selling an unwanted watch for some extra cash. That's why Gok's one-stop shop for all things Bling is the perfect opportunity to get the nation shining."

Bling is co-produced by Twofour and Possessed, both part of ITV Studios, for ITV. The Executive Producers are Rachel Innes - Lumsden for Twofour and Glenn Hugill for Possessed. It was commissioned by Leanne Clarke and Katie Rawcliffe for ITV. ITV Studios will handle international distribution.