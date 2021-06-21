A few weeks after the launch of ¡HOLA! Play on streaming service Rakuten TV's free linear channel line-up, the platform now also offers on-demand ¡HOLA! Play content in its free library, which can be accessed from the web and the app on all compatible devices.

¡HOLA! Play, part of the publishing brand HOLA!, offers hundreds of hours of content focused on the world of A-list celebrities and Royalty, plus lifestyle programming such as fashion and cookery.

Shows include El armario de, a series with episodes dedicated to reviewing the fashion and style of celebrities; celebrity biographical documentaries such as Angelina Jolie: La verdadera historia a; and weekly cooking programmes presented by top chefs.

Rakuten TV is available in 43 European countries and combines AVOD (ad-supported VOD) and FAST (ad-supported free streaming TV) services with TVOD, and access to SVOD services such as Starzplay.