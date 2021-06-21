White label OTT streaming service OTTera has partnered with Ubisoft to launch video gaming channel gTV on Samsung TV Plus in France, Germany, Switzerland and Austria.

gTV will feature a range of original programmes, including short documentaries and a talk show, hosted by Pablo Mira in France and Gunnar Krupp in Germany, that will welcome guests to talk about video games through themes like food, love and fear. Play @ Home will see Jerome Niel visit players across France to challenge them on their favourite games and discover what makes them and their communities so special, and Crafts will feature creations from ClayClaim in Germany.

Stephen Hodge, co-CEO and chairman of OTTera, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Ubisoft to bring gTV to TV and mobile viewers in Europe. Interest in gaming and eSports has grown exponentially around the world, and Ubisoft certainly provides a well-curated insight into the industry.”

Geoffroy Sardin, EMEA vice president of sales & marketing at Ubisoft, commented: “So many of us at Ubisoft are proud players, proud to be part of video game culture. Our intent with gTV is to honour this form of entertainment, sharing stories tied to our games, but also the ones that left a mark on us as players.”

Added Jean Guerin, senior director, community engagement at Ubisoft: “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with OTTera as we continue to rapidly expand the gTV brand’s visibility across various platforms.”

gTV will be free to Samsung smart TV users on Samsung TV Plus in France, Germany, Austria and Switzerland, and is also available on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitch and Twitter.