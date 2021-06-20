 England v Scotland nets 20MN for ITV | Ratings/Measurement | News | Rapid TV News
The long-awaited Euro 2020 clash between old rivals England and Scotland on 18 June may have lacked goals but it certainly didn’t lack a TV audience with ITV's exclusive coverage peaked with 20 million viewers north and south of Hadrian’s Wall.
itv euro line up 20 JUNe 2020
This delivered a 79% share across ITV in England and Scotland’s STV, becoming the most-watched match of the Euro 2020 football tournament  so far. The match coverage - from kick off at 20:00 to final whistle - just before 22:00 was watched by 18.4 million viewers/a 74% share of viewing across ITV and STV. In addition, the match set a new broadcaster streaming record with 4.8 million streams across the ITV Hub and STV Player on-demand services.

ITV added that with a 20 million one-minute peak, the Euro 2020 game becomes the most-watched football match since ITV's exclusive coverage of England's World Cup semi-final against Croatia in 2018 drew a peak of 27.5 million viewers.
