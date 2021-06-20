With its first-ever all-IP delivery for an event of its type just weeks away, NBC Olympics has selected Cisco to provide the essential networking technology to enable the for its production of the Games of the XXXII Olympiad.
The Tokyo Olympics will be the first all-IP International Broadcast Centre operation for NBC Olympics and will see the extension of the ongoing relationship between NBC Olympics and Cisco which has lasted for more than a decade. For the Olympic Summer Games in Tokyo, more than 6,700 pieces of Cisco equipment will make up the network supporting NBC Olympics’ delivery of more than 7,000 hours of coverage.
Cisco will provide new management capabilities to NBC Olympics that it says will help maintain network uptime and deliver what it assures will be no less than “an exceptional” user experience. A key part of this is Cisco DNA Assurance, which uses advanced artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and wireless sensors to allow for management of all devices and services while also helping to quickly identify, prioritise and resolve network issues.
Additional key components of the all-IP International Broadcast Centre operation include a full scope of routing, switching and security technology from Cisco’s enterprise data centre and service provider portfolios.
"NBC Olympics continues to push the boundaries of sports production on a multitude of platforms, and together we will mark another milestone during the Tokyo Olympics with the first all-IP International Broadcast Centre," said Jonathan Davidson, SVP and general manager mass-scale infrastructure group, Cisco. D“Just as 1964 was a watershed moment to bring the experience of the Games to viewers at home, this summer will redefine how we experience the Games across any screen. This is a clear example of how Cisco, together with our customers, is redefining the Internet for the Future to do more and connect more people.”
Harry Ryan, director network engineering, NBC Sports, added: “With the DNA Assurance Platform, we have better insight into how our private wireless network is performing from an end user’s perspective, which is a capability that we have not had in the past.”
