Aiming to consolidate its commitment to develop a collaborative framework around new audiovisual technologies, and in particular Ultra HD, UHD SPAIN has started UHD HDR and SDR demonstration broadcasts via terrestrial, satellite and Internet through streaming.
UHD SPAIN is a non-profit association created with 30 of Spain’s leading broadcast and technology companies with the aim of bringing together all companies in the Spanish 4K HDR audiovisual industry to work together in the advancement and consensus of the implementation of Ultra HD in Spain. Partners include ADM, Ametic, Ateme, Atresmedia, Axion, Canon, Cellnex, Dolby, Egatel, Fecotel, Fenitel, Fraunhofer, Gsertel, Henneo, Hispasat, Hurí, Lavinia, Mediapro, Medina Media, Rohde & Schwarz, RTVE, Sapec, Secuoya, Tedial, Telecom Clm, Televés, Tredess, Universidad Politécnica De Madrid, Uteca And Vestel.
“The aim of the partnership is to create a collaborative platform for the audiovisual industry and Ultra HD content creators, and to bring UHD HDR and SDR content to all viewers so that they can enjoy and see the value of this technology," explained UHD Spain president Pere Vila, from RTVE. “We are very satisfied with the result of the joint coordination work between different companies and organisations of the association and this first demonstration. We are already working on other interesting initiatives to promote this technology.”
In parallel to the test simulcast broadcasts, the UHD SPAIN working groups encompassing capture, post-production, encoding, broadcast and reception will carry out technical tests in relation to HDR, WCG (Wide Colour Gamut) and transmission parameters. Test conclusions are set to be published in a White Paper in November.
