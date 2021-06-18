French distribution company Superights has secured an ex-China global distribution agreement with Chinese media giant Tencent Video for its dialogue free, animated comedy series The Adventure of Little Penguin.
Directed by Thierry Marchand and Sean Mc Cormack, created by David Colin and produced by Tencent Video, the 52 x 5’ series follows the adventures of Oscar, a young penguin who sets out to explore his home island and meets surprising characters along the way, calling on his creativity, generosity and sense of mischief. He will learn about himself, others, and the importance of respecting differences along the way, understanding that it’s not about the destination, but about the people you meet along the journey.
Aimed at children aged between 4 and 6 years-old, the series aims to present episodes full of action, humour, and emotion - teaching positive and environmentally conscious messages through Oscar’s adventures. Production has already started and the 26 first episodes will be ready at the end of November 2021, while the last 26 episodes will be ready in January 2022.
Superights deputy general manager Nathalie Pinguet will introduce the property to MIFA (Annecy, France) to look for international sales opportunities. Commenting on the opportunity, she said: “I am very honoured by the confidence that Tencent Video has placed in Superights for the international sales of The Adventures of Little Penguin. This new series is full of twists and turns, and above all, incredibly sweet and endearing. Tencent Video made no compromises to offer premium production values to the audience. The creative and colourful settings and brilliant animation will entertain and delight young viewers without any doubt.”
Selina She, director of kids’ IP development and programming centre at Tencent Video added: “We are thrilled to share this new partnership with Superights. Their knowledge of the international market and expertise of the kids and family space will be key to shed light on The Adventures of Little Penguin. We look forward to this new collaboration and can’t wait to see our little Oscar on screens all around the world.”
In addition to The Adventures of Little Penguin, the two companies are also collaborating on the animated series Osmond (52x13') which is currently in development.
Aimed at children aged between 4 and 6 years-old, the series aims to present episodes full of action, humour, and emotion - teaching positive and environmentally conscious messages through Oscar’s adventures. Production has already started and the 26 first episodes will be ready at the end of November 2021, while the last 26 episodes will be ready in January 2022.
Superights deputy general manager Nathalie Pinguet will introduce the property to MIFA (Annecy, France) to look for international sales opportunities. Commenting on the opportunity, she said: “I am very honoured by the confidence that Tencent Video has placed in Superights for the international sales of The Adventures of Little Penguin. This new series is full of twists and turns, and above all, incredibly sweet and endearing. Tencent Video made no compromises to offer premium production values to the audience. The creative and colourful settings and brilliant animation will entertain and delight young viewers without any doubt.”
Selina She, director of kids’ IP development and programming centre at Tencent Video added: “We are thrilled to share this new partnership with Superights. Their knowledge of the international market and expertise of the kids and family space will be key to shed light on The Adventures of Little Penguin. We look forward to this new collaboration and can’t wait to see our little Oscar on screens all around the world.”
In addition to The Adventures of Little Penguin, the two companies are also collaborating on the animated series Osmond (52x13') which is currently in development.