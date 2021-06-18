In a big coup for the SPI International-owned Dutch premium television channel, Film1 Action, is to become an add-on option for Amazon Prime Video Channels in the Netherlands.
Effective immediately, Prime members can now access a special curation of Hollywood blockbusters, popular films and now action features completing the line-up of Film1’s four linear channels and on-demand selection for the major subscription video-on-demand service.
Film1 successfully launched its three other linear channels – Film1 Premiere, Film1 Drama and Film1 Family – and a curated selection of on-demand content with Prime Video Channels in the Netherlands in November 2020. The Film1 package, which caters to different viewing habits with four linear channels and curated on-demand content, allows Prime members to enjoy titles such as Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen, starring Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, and Hugh Grant; Roland ‘Independence Day’ Emmerich’s Midway which recounts the story of the Battle of Midway; Midsommar, starring Academy Award-nominated Florence Pugh about a young couple who spend a month in Sweden observing the summer rituals of an obscure commune called the Harga.
Other highlights include Hard Kill (2020), starring Bruce Willis; horror and crime drama movies Child’s Play (2019) and Penoza: The Final Chapter (2019); Academy Award-winners Django Unchained and Zero Dark Thirty, and 2019 action hits Rambo: Last Blood and Angel Has Fallen.
Film1 Action is said to be one of the best performing linear channels in the Film1 bouquet. “[This] makes the inclusion of Film1 Action on Amazon Prime Video Channels in the Netherlands particularly relevant for Dutch viewers,” said Film1 managing director Jeroen Bergman. “At Film1, we are always committed to bringing the best and the most appealing content acquired from top distributors to our viewers.”
Film1 is available for Prime members in the Netherlands via the existing Prime Video app on smart TVs, mobile, Amazon Fire TV Stick, game consoles and through the web. Prime members will also be able access content through Prime Video.
