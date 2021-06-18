The partnership wil see the integration of the Pebble Control connection management solution, and VideoIPath, Nevion’s orchestration and SDN (software defined network) control software.



This will enable Pebble Control customers to control SDNs, in addition to the traditional IGMP-based networks that could already be controlled by the solution. Pebble Control can discover devices in the VideoIPath system and issue connection requests based on the user input. VideoIPath customers can now benefit from Pebble Control’s advanced features, such as its container logic concept.

Pebble Control (pictured) is a self-contained, scalable IP connection management system built to enable broadcasters to make the transition to an all-IP facility without the need to deploy a bespoke enterprise solution. Using open standards, Pebble Control operates on web-based UIs and is designed to deliver immediate benefits to even the smallest IP facility. In its initial release, it interfaces with NMOS-enabled devices from multiple vendors on a network, providing plug and play capability.

VideoIPath is a system that enables users to route video, audio and data across local and wide area networks (LANs and WANs), connecting locations, equipment and functionality. For production workflows it allows sharing across geographical locations of real estate (eg. studios, control rooms, datacentres), equipment (eg. processing), and people.

Miroslav Jeras, Pebble CTO, commented: “IP networking is a complex area and can seem daunting to customers as they transition to a new technology. Our Pebble Control application offers broadcasters standards-based interoperability for IP broadcast facilities or workflows of all scales. We have architected the system around the concepts of ease of use, interoperability, and reliability. With the addition of VideoIPath integration, our customers can further expand their IP systems to more complex COTS network architectures and wide area networking applications.”

Added Johnny Dolvik, Nevion’s chief product and development officer: “VideoIPath has established itself as the leader in convergent orchestration and SDN control across LANs and WANs, handling both IP and SDI networks. We are pleased that Pebble recognises the importance of VideoIPath and believe that this new integration will provide real added value to customers.”