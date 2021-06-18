Video delivery solutions provider ATEME says it has achieved a breakthrough performance increase of its video encoders through a collaboration with chip giant Intel.

By closely collaborating with Intel and harnessing the combination of Intel processors and ATEME encoders, ATEME says its customers will benefit from the delivery of up to 2x higher-performance encoding for OTT, resulting in high visual quality at a lower cost.

ATEME incorporated the latest 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor into its TITAN Live video headend. Tests carried out in January 2021 showed up to 2x encoder performance increase on ultra-high definition (UHD) video, compared with the previous generation Intel Xeon Scalable processor, leading to a reduction of cost per channel without impacting on quality of delivery. This improvement in performance allows OTT providers to increase the number of services per server for even more savings.

The 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor provides advances in architecture and throughput that benefit the ATEME TITAN encoders as service providers strive to maximise the number of live video streams delivered per server. SKUs are available in a wide range of core counts, frequencies, features, and power levels, and deliver built-in AI acceleration and advanced security capabilities, providing a high performance, flexible foundation for ATEME’s video encoders.

Abdellatif Khindouf, TITAN Live product owner, ATEME, commented: “A key metric for video-delivery providers is the optimisation of the cost per channel, and the latest 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor has allowed us to do exactly that. Integrating Intel’s technology with ATEME encoders to achieve a performance increase of up to 2x for UHD encoding is undoubtedly a breakthrough technological achievement, which will result in more cost-efficient delivery of video. We’re excited to see what the future holds as we continue to leverage Intel technology moving forward.”

Added Nagesh Puppala, senior director, Intel’s Visual Infrastructure Division: “Multi-channel delivery of high-definition video streaming requires a scalable and flexible technology platform to help meet consumer demand. Intel and ATEME’s collaboration will help to deliver a cost-efficient solution that enables richer services to more subscribers.”