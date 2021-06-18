seeUplay PRO will offer viewers in Mexico the opportunity to watch live Liga BBVA Mx Sub league matches that have not previously been available on any other platform, providing exposure to young football players and highlighting the junior Mexican leagues.

Subscribers to the new service will be able to watch live youth team matches involving Club América, Cruz Azul, Guadalajara, Pumas, Tigres and Toluca from launch. As well as live events, the app will provide users with on demand content such as full match replays, highlights and interviews.

StreamAMG will provide native iOS and Android apps, and apply its suite of OTT technology to handle live streaming distribution and on demand content management. The apps will feature advanced casting capabilities, and an integration with third party payments provider InPlayer for in app payments.

Eduardo Gorodzinsky, CEO, seeUplay, commented: “seeUplay PRO will provide a new level of access to football fans in the Americas and beyond. StreamAMG’s impressive track record expertise in both OTT and football made them a natural fit to launch and develop the service.”

Added Hugo Sharman, CEO, StreamAMG: “seeUplay PRO will offer fans an exciting new range of live and on demand content, and all of us at StreamAMG are delighted to be helping the seeUplay team to realise their vision.”