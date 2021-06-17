Enhancing Wi-Fi so that it enables network and service providers to offer an enhanced quality of experience (QoE) for applications such as high definition video streaming, the Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) has announced the launch of OpenRoaming Release 2.





OpenRoaming was developed as a global solution based on a common set of standards to bridge the gap between cellular and Wi-Fi, offering users connectivity as they roam between guest Wi-Fi networks and public Wi-Fi hotspots. It is designed to combine the convenience of mobile roaming with Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, allowing devices to connect securely and automatically to Wi-Fi networks and roam seamlessly from one hotspot to another without the user needing to log in.



In the latest release, WBA says it has accelerated the definition, development and scope of its global Wi-Fi Federation, which aims to expand the Wi-Fi roaming ecosystem, promote global connectivity, solve secure auto-onboarding, and create new opportunities for operators and venues to commercialise their networks. The release also includes service enhancements for network service providers and operators, allowing them to, claims the WBA, guarantee their subscribers a defined, high-quality experience when using the OpenRoaming network.



OpenRoaming Release 2 is engineered to deliver a defined, high-quality experience and includes a federation-backed “silver” tier that guarantees an



OpenRoaming Release 2 is engineered to deliver a defined, high-quality experience and includes a federation-backed "silver" tier that guarantees an HD video streaming experience with a downlink rate of at least 5 megabits per second and end-to-end latency of less than 150 milliseconds. Silver-tier service is already available across 95% of the OpenRoaming ecosystem.

Commenting on the launch of OpenRoaming Release 2, WBA CEO Tiago Rodrigues said: "Our goal has always been to provide users with a secure and frictionless public Wi-Fi experience as part of our broader mission to connect the world. To make this happen, we're working to attract businesses from across the ecosystem, by ensuring that the standard delivers commercial benefits for vendors, operators and retailers. Release 2 is one more step on that journey."