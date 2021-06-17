Global content provider NBCUniversal International has announced the launch of 24-hour, HD kids and family channel DreamWorks on Now TV, the pay-TV service in Hong Kong and the media entertainment arm of leading local telco HKT.
With programmes dubbed in Cantonese and Putonghua, DreamWorks is available immediately on Now TV and on-demand from 19 July. The channel will be offered in HD as part of the Kids Pack, providing subscribers with a suite of premier kids and family programming.
Now TV will air a slate of signature DreamWorks shows including The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants alongside other DreamWorks favourites such as Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny, The Boss Baby: Back in Business, and Trolls: The Beat Goes On!.
“We are excited to grow our DreamWorks offering with the announcement of our partnership with Now TV, a leading destination for high-quality and diverse entertainment programming in Hong Kong,” said Christine Fellowes, managing director, NBCUniversal International Networks, Asia Pacific. “This collaboration allows us to extend the immersive worlds of our DreamWorks series across Now TV’s impressive customer base and even more families in Hong Kong.”
Derek Choi, head of pay-TV at PCCW Media which operates the Now TV brand, added: “Offering the best family entertainment content has always been a mission and positioning of Now TV. We are glad to collaborate with NBCUniversal International Networks to bring DreamWorks, the global leader in quality family entertainment, to our Now TV customers. DreamWorks has further enhanced our kids content portfolio, bringing the household kids favourites such as Trolls, Boss Baby, Kung Fu Panda and more to their doorstep.”
