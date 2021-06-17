After a recent series of content deals, WildEarth, which describes itself as the only live and interactive 24/7 TV channel dedicated to connecting people to nature, has announced that it is teaming up with CE device manufacturer Huawei to launch its interactive live linear channel on the Huawei Video app.





The partnership not only expands WildEarth’s distribution but also marks the broadcaster as the only one of its type covering wildlife and nature to be included on the Huawei platform worldwide. Huawei mobile users will now have the opportunity to experience a full safari immersion wherever they are by connecting to the pre-installed Huawei Video app and choosing WildEarth alongside other premium channels.



“WildEarth has a clear mission that is to connect people with nature. We do this by broadcasting daily authentic LIVE and interactive wildlife experiences,” commented WildEarth commented CEO and co-founder Graham Wallington. “This partnership with Huawei would bring nature and wildlife through people’s mobiles in an immersive and engaging manner which will in turn make its healing effects easily accessible to a vastly higher number of viewers.”



“Huawei Video’s positioning is to deliver high-quality video services to users. We are cooperating with The partnership not only expands WildEarth’s distribution but also marks the broadcaster as the only one of its type covering wildlife and nature to be included on the Huawei platform worldwide. Huawei mobile users will now have the opportunity to experience a full safari immersion wherever they are by connecting to the pre-installed Huawei Video app and choosing WildEarth alongside other premium channels.“WildEarth has a clear mission that is to connect people with nature. We do this by broadcasting daily authentic LIVE and interactive wildlife experiences,” commented WildEarth commented CEO and co-founder Graham Wallington. “This partnership with Huawei would bring nature and wildlife through people’s mobiles in an immersive and engaging manner which will in turn make its healing effects easily accessible to a vastly higher number of viewers.”“Huawei Video’s positioning is to deliver high-quality video services to users. We are cooperating with WildEart h to offer the live channel and its quality video content to Huawei Video users, and we will keep working together for mutual development,” added said James Xu, consumer cloud service and video business dept director, Huawei Video We are always willing to provide our client with the content they love, and we are thrilled to expand our content offering with WildEarth, a channel dedicated to wildlife experience.”