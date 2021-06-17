A survey of agencies and brand marketers by ad industry trade body The Video Advertising Bureau (VAB) has found that with the TV advertising landscape at an inflection point, audience-based buying set to take over, gaining momentum from both buyers and sellers.
In formulating An Insider's Look: Why Agencies and Brand Marketers Are Shifting to Audience-Based TV Buying, VAB and Spectrum Reach commissioned Advertiser Perceptions to survey 211 marketers and agencies on their behaviours, plans and expectations related to audience-based buying (ABB). Survey data was gathered from 23-31 March 2021.The report broke down the findings between small agencies, large agencies, small brand marketers and large brand marketers.
Among the key findings were that most marketers are currently using audience-based buying with a large majority (92%) of marketers saying they were adopting audience-based buying to at least some degree. Automated platforms were found to be particularly appealing with the value in an automated ABB TV platforms seen by almost all (97%) of small brand marketers, 90% of large brand marketers, 89% of small agencies and 89% of large agencies.
Marketers generally believed in the business impact of ABB. Almost three-quarters 71% of large brand marketers said ABB can be extremely or very impactful on creating incremental reach, 80% also believed in that same impact on driving consumer engagement and 74% believed in that same impact in driving customer acquisition.
The pandemic was a catalyst for the adoption of ABB as 77% of small brand marketers and 67% of large brand marketers say that Covid has had an impact in their budget allocations between audience-based and traditional demo TV buying.
Small brand marketers in particular were seen to be feeling the positive impact of ABB. 89% of small brand marketers said ABB has been extremely or very impactful on their customer acquisition, while 83% say ABB is driving directly attributable site visits, sign ups, logins and downloads; further, over the next 12 months, 69% of small marketers anticipate spending more than half of their TV budget on ABB.
Overall, VAB said the future of ABB was bright. It noted that 94% of small brand marketers, 90% of large brand marketers, 89% of small agencies and 85% large agencies believe that, over the next three years, the industry will significantly shift from traditional buying to audience-based buying.
Commenting on the findings VAB executive vice president Danielle Delauro said: "Our research shows that as advertisers were seeking new ways of planning, buying and measuring ROI due to the business impact of Covid, many turned to audience-based buying—which is now being increasingly embraced and continuing to gain momentum."
