In formulating An Insider's Look: Why Agencies and Brand Marketers Are Shifting to Audience-Based TV Buying , VAB and Spectrum Reach commissioned Advertiser Perceptions to survey 211 marketers and agencies on their behaviours, plans and expectations related to audience-based buying (ABB). Survey data was gathered from 23-31 March 2021.The report broke down the findings between small agencies, large agencies, small brand marketers and large brand marketers.Among the key findings were that most marketers are currently using audience-based buying with a large majority (92%) of marketers saying they were adopting audience-based buying to at least some degree. Automated platforms were found to be particularly appealing with the value in an automated ABB TV platforms seen by almost all (97%) of small brand marketers, 90% of large brand marketers, 89% of small agencies and 89% of large agencies.Marketers generally believed in the business impact of ABB. Almost three-quarters 71% of large brand marketers said ABB can be extremely or very impactful on creating incremental reach, 80% also believed in that same impact on driving consumer engagement and 74% believed in that same impact in driving customer acquisition.The pandemic was a catalyst for the adoption of ABB as 77% of small brand marketers and 67% of large brand marketers say that Covid has had an impact in their budget allocations between audience-based and traditional demo TV buying.Small brand marketers in particular were seen to be feeling the positive impact of ABB. 89% of small brand marketers said ABB has been extremely or very impactful on their customer acquisition, while 83% say ABB is driving directly attributable site visits, sign ups, logins and downloads; further, over the next 12 months, 69% of small marketers anticipate spending more than half of their TV budget on ABB.Overall, VAB said the future of ABB was bright. It noted that 94% of small brand marketers, 90% of large brand marketers, 89% of small agencies and 85% large agencies believe that, over the next three years, the industry will significantly shift from traditional buying to audience-based buying.Commenting on the findings VAB executive vice president Danielle Delauro said: "Our research shows that as advertisers were seeking new ways of planning, buying and measuring ROI due to the business impact of Covid, many turned to audience-based buying—which is now being increasingly embraced and continuing to gain momentum."