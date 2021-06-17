Continuing its expansion into the global media marketplace, Latino-owned media company Fuse Media has entered into new multiple territory content deals with leading South Africa telco MTN and the rlaxx TV and advertising-based video-on-demand service (AVOD) for Europe.
Through a deal brokered by Pangea, leading African telecommunications provider MTN is licensing 100 hours of Fuse Media content including T-Pain School of Business (pictured), The 212 and Big Freedia Queen of Bounce as part of its AVOD service launch.
For its part rlaxx TV will carry Fuse Backstage, the music-focused, free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) brand. Fuse Backstage is described as “where artists come to play” offering content from superstars and emerging talent in music bios, performances, interviews, news, docs, reality shows, films and specials. rlaxx TV will also have access to select VOD content.
Initially rlaxx TV will launch Fuse Backstage in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and the UK via Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV as well as smart TVs from Panasonic, LG, Blaupunkt, Hisense, Hitachi, JVC, Medion, Metz, Sharp, Telefunken, Toshiba, Grundig and Vestel. Market expansions into France, Spain and Portugal are planned by the summer.
“Since deciding to enter the global marketplace earlier this year Fuse Media has very quickly grown its audience outside of the US,” said Fuse Media CEO Miguel Roggero. “This exponential growth is a direct result of the positive reputation our brand has earned by closely adhering to our mission of the last 16-plus years of lifting underrepresented voices, raising awareness of critical social issues, and empowering a young, multicultural audience.”
For its part rlaxx TV will carry Fuse Backstage, the music-focused, free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) brand. Fuse Backstage is described as “where artists come to play” offering content from superstars and emerging talent in music bios, performances, interviews, news, docs, reality shows, films and specials. rlaxx TV will also have access to select VOD content.
Initially rlaxx TV will launch Fuse Backstage in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and the UK via Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV as well as smart TVs from Panasonic, LG, Blaupunkt, Hisense, Hitachi, JVC, Medion, Metz, Sharp, Telefunken, Toshiba, Grundig and Vestel. Market expansions into France, Spain and Portugal are planned by the summer.
“Since deciding to enter the global marketplace earlier this year Fuse Media has very quickly grown its audience outside of the US,” said Fuse Media CEO Miguel Roggero. “This exponential growth is a direct result of the positive reputation our brand has earned by closely adhering to our mission of the last 16-plus years of lifting underrepresented voices, raising awareness of critical social issues, and empowering a young, multicultural audience.”