In what it says is part of its ongoing commitment to help customers with their ongoing digital transformation, global media solutions provider Globecast has forged a partnership with Viaccess-Orca (VO) and MainStreaming to provide a new end-to-end OTT platform, app and associated backend infrastructure.
Having created an initial demonstration version of the app for live content, Globecast now handles the encoding of customer feeds as per requirements. These are then delivered via an RTMP or MPEG-DASH stream to the MainStreaming backend which transcodes the streams and then they are managed by Viaccess-Orca’s TV Platform-as-a-Service (TVaaS) which includes on top of the app the content protection with its multi-DRM solution and the secure player.
A similar workflow exists for VOD with Globecast handling content upload through a web portal supplied by MainStreaming. After receiving the on-demand files, MainStreaming encodes them into the specific resolutions and bitrates and then feeds VO’s as a service TV platform. Content delivery to end users is handled by MainStreaming’s iMDP Service.
The app is fully customisable and is pre-integrated into Viaccess-Orca’s TV platform, as an optimised end-to-end solution for iOS and Android mobiles and tablets, and PCs. Channel logos, a visual trailer of each VOD stream, a programme guide for each live channel, restart options and the insertion of customised advertising are all supported on the app.
Commenting on the partnership, Alessandro Alquati, MD of Globecast Italy, who has been leading its creation, said: “Globecast is dedicated to continuing to enhance its OTT solutions portfolio to satisfy demand coming from the OTT market for both live and VOD services as complementary to traditional distribution. It’s imperative that when working with our customers we can show the most complete, latest working solutions to them. To do so we have partnered with MainStreaming and Viaccess-Orca who are already experts in providing solutions built specifically for live and VOD streaming.”
MainStreaming founder and CEO Antonio Corrado added: “I believe this app allows media companies to accelerate their streaming transformation. We are proud to facilitate this change with our iMDP Service, the first video delivery platform designed for video streaming with sustainability in mind. It strengthens the quality of their video content distribution, ensuring their audience a flawless experience”.
“We are excited to embark on this new partnership with Globecast and MainStreaming,” remarked Philippe Leonetti, CEO at Viaccess-Orca, said, “Pairing our cloud-based TVaaS with next-gen technologies from Globecast and MainStreaming, we are simplifying the delivery of OTT services, ensuring a superior TV experience on connected devices and allowing operators to quickly monetise their offerings.”
