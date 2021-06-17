The series, presented by Vogue Williams, features celebrity judges, including pop legend Boy George; comedian and actor Deirdre O’Kane; Aston Merrygold, formerly of JLS; talent show favourites, Jedward; and ascendant music star Lyra. Six hour-long episodes of The Big Deal will premiere on Virgin Media Television this autumn. The Big Deal is created and owned by FAE.

The Big Deal showcases variety acts, ranging from musicians and magicians to comedians and dancers. After each act, the performers are offered a deal: they can either accept a cash buyout and leave the competition with a useful sum of money, or they can reject the offer and hope they’ve impressed the judges enough to progress through to the final and the chance to win a life-changing prize pot.

Pat Kiely, founder and CEO of BiggerStage, said: “The Big Deal really is a very big deal for us and also for Ireland as we deliver a world first. It puts BiggerStage firmly where we want it to be, pioneering new production models, working with great talent and partnering with international entertainment brands. We are thrilled to see The Big Deal premiere this autumn on Virgin Media Television and look forward to working with FOX Alternative Entertainment to make this fun-filled, family show a global hit.”

Added Bill Malone, director of content at Virgin Media Television: “The Big Deal is a spectacular new entertainment show filming in Dublin’s 3Arena and is on a scale not seen in Ireland before. FOX Alternative Entertainment, BiggerStage and Virgin Media Television have joined forces for this unique partnership to create a landmark new entertainment format. And that is what The Big Deal is all about – Entertainment.”