The latest edition of the Ericsson Mobility Report has revealed that 5G remains on track to become the fastest adopted mobile generation in history with subscriptions increasing at a rate of about a million per day, set to the total 580 million by the end of 2021.
Moreover, and driven by China, North America and the Gulf Cooperation Council markets, the leading communications technology provider expects 5G to surpass a billion subscriptions two years ahead of the 4G LTE timeline for the same milestone.
More than 300 5G smartphone models have already been announced or launched commercially. This commercial 5G momentum is expected to continue in coming years, spurred by the enhanced role of connectivity as a key component of post-Covid economic recovery. About 3.5 billion 5G subscriptions and 60% 5G population coverage are forecast by the end of 2026.
The study showed that global data traffic continues to grow year on year. Global mobile data traffic - excluding traffic generated by fixed wireless access (FWA) - exceeded 49 billion gigabytes/49 exabytes per month at the end of 2020 and is projected to grow by a factor of close to 5 to reach 237 EB per month in 2026.
Smartphones, currently carrying 95% of this traffic, are also consuming more data than ever. The study calculated that globally, the average usage-per-smartphone now exceeds 10 GB/month and is forecast to reach 35 GB/month by the end of 2026. Video is a massive contributor to this total. Video traffic currently accounts for 66% of all mobile data traffic, a share that is forecast to increase to 77% in 2026.
“We are in the next phase of 5G, with accelerating roll-outs and coverage expansion in pioneer markets such as China, the USA and South Korea,” said Fredrik Jejdling, executive vice president and head of networks at Ericsson. “This landmark twentieth edition of the Ericsson Mobility Report shows that. Now is the time for advanced use cases to start materialising and deliver on the promise of 5G. Businesses and societies are also preparing for a post-pandemic world, with 5G-powered digitalisation playing a critical role.”
A key factor behind the growth includes China’s early commitment to 5G and the earlier availability and increasing affordability of commercial 5G devices. Yet Ericsson pointed out that the pace of adoption will likely vary widely by region. Europe is off to a slower start and has continued to fall far behind China, the US, Korea, Japan and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) markets in the pace of 5G deployments. North East Asia is expected to account for the largest share of 5G subscriptions by 2026, with an estimated 1.4 billion 5G subscriptions. While North American and GCC markets are expected to account for the highest 5G subscription penetration, with 5G mobile subscriptions comprising 84% and 73% of all regional mobile subscriptions respectively.
