Confident that it is giving founders and venture capitalists a lucrative path into the Latin American market, Globo, the largest media group in the region, has announced the launch of the Globo Partner Program to provide a launch pad for US companies looking to expand internationally.
A year in the making, the Globo Partner Programme will go live with a roster of over 100 US media tech partners and will aim to take advantage of the media company’s market position to enable cross-border value creation in digital advertising and in direct-to-consumer platforms developing new businesses and assets.
The key services available from Globo’s portfolio include data monetisation; short videos; contex ad; conversion and attribution; and deep watching.
The Globo Partner Program was founded on the idea that it can innovate faster by partnering with leading companies that want to thrive in the Latin American market, rather than competing with them. The programme already has 100 partners including Palantir, LiveRamp, Snowflake, and Clash, and venture capital firms such as Samsung VC, Disney Accelerator, Plug and Play, Mindset Ventures, and Stanford Reaction.
“Globo is a key entry point into Latin America, and we represent over 100 million daily users in the US start-up community, helping founders and VCs understand the size of the opportunity,” said Carlos Moreira Jr., director - global media ecosystem and partnerships (E&P) at Globo and head of the Globo Partner Program.
“We’re putting technology to work in a scaled market, creating new businesses and sustainable revenue streams for our U.S. partners. Our early integrations with US start-ups have been very encouraging.”
Open web short-video platform Firework is working with the Globo Partner Program to reach Latin American consumers, providing them with snackable content while enabling brands to sponsor it.“The Globo Partner Program has been a fantastic program, fomenting collaboration and accelerating our growth. Combining Globo’s technology and huge reach with the nimble approach of a start-up has enabled us to iterate quickly and deliver impressive results,” explained Firework co-founder, president and COO Jerry Luk.
“In LATAM, our user reach has increased over 40 times and our LATAM traffic has increased over 100 times since Firework partnered with Globo. Thanks to that, Firework has become the largest decentralised short-video platform reaching over 250 million people per month. That's huge for our business and it really shows the breadth of the Globo Partner Program’s reach in LATAM.”
