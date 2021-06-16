With the new distribution agreement, the channel is also rolling out localised versions of its programmes in Greek. Vodafone TV subscribers will get access to a lifestyle channel for women, available through the following three offers: Basic, EBT (Basic + Kids) and Premium (Basic + Kids + Sports) - reaching a global audience of 150k subscribers.

Created in 2008, MyZen TV is distributed in over 82 countries around the world. It is dedicated to wellbeing, relaxation and sharing. The channel offers premium lifestyle content produced in locations around the world.

Andreas Georgiadis, pay-TV manager, Vodafone Greece, said: “Now that wellbeing and sustainability are more important than ever before, we are very excited to welcome MyZen TV at Vodafone TV. With this significant addition, our subscribers will have the chance to not only watch a lifestyle and entertaining channel but to join in an inspiring experience that will help them be healthier and happier.”

Added Severine Garusso, head of distribution THEMA Europe, Middle East and Africa: “We are pleased to extend the distribution of MyZen TV in Greece with Vodafone. By localising its content in Greek, MyZen TV enables the Greek audience to enjoy its practical advice, inspiring experiences and entertainment stories with a more enjoyable viewing experience.”